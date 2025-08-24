Opinion: Dyche-esque Burnley roll back the years to see off Sunderland to claim first win

For the first time in 1,191 days, Burnley find themselves above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only two games into a new season, that counts for very little, of course. But what it does mean is that Scott Parker’s men have got off the mark nice and early and, on this occasion, there will be no nervy, anxious wait for that first win.

We had to wait until the seventh game of the campaign for Vincent Kompany’s then Burnley side to notch that first three points with a 2-1 victory over Luton Town. They also lost their last seven home games last time, let’s not forget.

While it’s also a newly-promoted side that provided the opposition for the Clarets this time around, that’s where the similarities end between those two teams.

If we’re going to compare this iteration of a Burnley side to days gone past, they’re looking decidedly Dyche-esque under Parker.

Regardless of last week’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which we all accept was harsh, the foundations are incredibly solid. The commitment is unwavering, the organisation and structure is un-changed and the fundamentals are there for all to see.

While some of the individuals involved might have changed over the summer, the identity is very much the same.

Josh Cullen celebrates scoring Burnley's opening goal of the game against Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

After a couple of early chances, Sunderland barely threatened the Burnley goal. I only recall Martin Dubravka, on his home debut, making one save all afternoon.

Under Parker, the Clarets are also prepared to suffer and endure uncomfortable moments. There was a spell during the second-half where, with a one-goal lead to their name, they looked to have hit a wall fatigue-wise and were camped in their own half.

You thought to yourself: ‘how long can Burnley sustain this amount of pressure?’ Well the answer is, probably quite a long time. In fact, they managed a good 30 or 40 minutes fairly comfortably, including the 10 minutes of added time. But we shouldn’t be surprised, they managed this time and time again in the Championship last season.

While this is the Premier League, not the second tier – it’s a different dimension, never mind a different division – the blueprint is very much there. You can easily see how Burnley will pick up results on a semi-regular basis this season.

VAR explains the decision to disallow Lyle Foster's goal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

That’s not to say it will definitely happen or the Clarets will do it enough to guarantee safety, but as I’ve previously written, they’ll certainly give themselves much more of a fighting chance under Parker.

Even in a 3-0 defeat to Spurs, you saw a far more pragmatic approach. They stayed in the game until the hour-mark and squandered two glorious chances to level. A minute or two later, Richarlison sticks a worldie into the top corner and the game’s over and done with.

But compare that to two seasons ago, where – more often than not – they found themselves out of the game before they had even managed to work up much of a sweat.

Off the mark

Jaidon Anthony makes sure of the victory with a late second goal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It sounds ridiculous, but the pressure was on Burnley prior to kick-off. With games coming up against Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, can you imagine the narrative and the chatter had they fallen to a defeat?

They set up in a hybrid, flexible system – five at the back while defending, sometimes turning into a four during the build-up. Jacob Bruun Larsen was a surprise replacement at right wing-back for Oliver Sonne, while Lesley Ugochukwu for Josh Laurent was a like-for-like change in midfield.

Burnley made the brighter start in terms of territory and possession, but Sunderland created two glaring early chances out of nothing on the break. Dubravka was grateful that Eliezer Mayenda failed to get clean contact on his shot, meaning he was able to save fairly comfortably from close range.

Another warning sign came Burnley’s way as Chemsdine Talbi flashed a chipped effort across the six-yard box after being allowed to drift in behind the backline far too easily.

For Sunderland though, that’s as good as it got. Burnley, roared on by a baying crowd, were playing at the right tempo, constantly probing a Sunderland defence that was sat remarkably deep, as if they were playing at Anfield or the Emirates, not Turf Moor.

The us-against-the-world atmosphere inside the group only heightened when Burnley were denied what appeared to be a completely fair and lawful goal for Lyle Foster – who more than deserved it for an excellent performance leading the line.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The South African did very little wrong as he surged into the Sunderland box in chase of a stray ball. Jenson Seelt was, according to the Premier League, at least, “clearly tripped” by Foster, despite replays showing there appearing to be very minimal contact. He finished with aplomb, but the celebrations – but not the goal music, unfortunately – were cut short.

Resilience

The Clarets could easily have felt deflated when the half ended with a huge chance going to waste, as the otherwise magnificent Jaidon Anthony somehow managed to head wide of the target completely unmarked at the back stick.

But within a couple of minutes of the restart, Burnley edged their noses in front with a goal of reality quality from Josh Cullen.

The build-up involving Quilindschy Hartman and Anthony was pinpoint, with the latter providing a deft, clever little flick right into the path of the skipper, who did the rest with an exquisite curling finish. Que the inevitable baby celebration after this summer’s new arrival.

Once Burnley get in front, they’ve very hard to reel back in. It will be fascinating to see how they get on with a lead against the so-called bigger and better clubs this season. But against Sunderland, they did just fine.

It got a little anxious at times during the second-half, which was bizarrely delayed by flickering floodlights. But not because Sunderland were constantly peppering the Burnley goal, far from it. There was just a 10 to 15-minute spell where the Clarets struggled to keep the ball, which only invited more and more pressure. But defensively Burnley kept the door firmly shut.

A nervy finish would have ensued had the hosts not bagged that second, but it arrived at just the right time – Cullen this time turning provider for Anthony, who did the rest with a smart finish after rounding the keeper.

All that was left was for the exhausted Clarets to celebrate hard-earned, almost old-fashioned victory. But sometimes the old ways are the best.

