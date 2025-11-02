Next manager odds as Burnley's relegation rivals sack boss after winless start

Vitor Pereira has finally been sacked as Wolves boss following their winless start to the campaign.

The Wolves hierarchy have opted to part ways with the Portuguese coach following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

The result leaves the West Midlands outfit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on just two points from their first 10 games.

It marks a remarkable fall from grace for Pereira, who enjoyed an immediate impact at Molineux last season, helping keep them up in the top flight.

He was rewarded for his efforts with a new contract in mid-September, but just over a month on he’s now been relieved of his duties.

All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club.

Under-21 head coach James Collins and under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach.

Pereira failed to win any of his first 10 league games of the season (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The writing was on the wall for Pereira when he had to be restrained following a tense and angry confrontation with Wolves supporters following Burnley’s 3-2 win at Molineux last week.

While the problems at Wolves go well beyond the head coach, the only surprise is that it took an extra week for the axe to come.

What have the owners said about the dismissal?

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Next Wolves manager odds

Brendan Rodgers - 2/1

Erik Ten Hag - 3/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 10/1

Sergio Conceicao - 10/1

Frank Lampard - 12/1

Kevin Muscat - 12/1

Derek McInnes - 12/1

Steven Gerrard - 14/1

Russell Martin - 14/1

Mark Robins 14/1

