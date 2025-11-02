Lyle Foster absence explained for Burnley's home defeat to Arsenal
The striker made a scoring return from injury last weekend, netting the Clarets’ last-gasp winner during the 3-2 victory over Wolves.
Prior to that, Foster was forced to miss the 2-0 win over Leeds United with a dead leg he suffered while away on international duty with South Africa.
But having already returned, Clarets fans were surprised to see Foster left out of Burnley’s squad for their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Instead, Ashley Barnes took his place on the bench and remained an unused substitute.
Addressing Foster’s absence after Saturday’s game, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “He was sick. He reported sickness yesterday [Friday] and went home yesterday, so he didn’t make it today.”
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni continue to remain sidelined.
Marcus Edwards got a rare league cameo though, coming off the bench late on to make his first Premier League appearance since the opening day defeat to Tottenham.
The winger almost added a late consolation too, curling a 25-yard free-kick against the post.
