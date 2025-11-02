Lyle Foster absence explained for Burnley's home defeat to Arsenal

Lyle Foster was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s match day squad for their game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker made a scoring return from injury last weekend, netting the Clarets’ last-gasp winner during the 3-2 victory over Wolves.

Prior to that, Foster was forced to miss the 2-0 win over Leeds United with a dead leg he suffered while away on international duty with South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having already returned, Clarets fans were surprised to see Foster left out of Burnley’s squad for their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Instead, Ashley Barnes took his place on the bench and remained an unused substitute.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Addressing Foster’s absence after Saturday’s game, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “He was sick. He reported sickness yesterday [Friday] and went home yesterday, so he didn’t make it today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster made his return from a dead leg last week by scoring Burnley's late winner against Wolves (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni continue to remain sidelined.

Marcus Edwards got a rare league cameo though, coming off the bench late on to make his first Premier League appearance since the opening day defeat to Tottenham.

The winger almost added a late consolation too, curling a 25-yard free-kick against the post.

Your next Burnley FC read: Mikel Arteta pays Burnley the ultimate compliment after Arsenal are made to work for their win