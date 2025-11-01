Scott Parker pinpoints main 'disappointment' from Burnley's defeat to Arsenal

Scott Parker admits he was “disappointed” with the nature of Arsenal’s second goal during their win against Burnley.

Both goals came in the first-half, the first via another Arsenal corner as Viktor Gyokeres’ nodded home from close range, before Declan Rice added a second.

The Clarets rallied in the second-half and took the game to Mikel Arteta’s side, with Florentino Luis heading over and Marcus Edwards striking the post with a late free-kick. But ultimately Arsenal were simply too strong.

“I thought we started the game really, really well,” Parker said afterwards. “We understood what we were up against today, which is a top, top team, a team with huge quality and I thought we started the game really well.

“But I felt the goal took the wind out of us a little bit in terms of the set play goal, which we worked a lot on this week. But I think it took the edge off of us a little bit.

“After going 2-0 down, if I'm being honest, you're probably thinking: ‘look, we need to try and get to half-time and just regroup a little bit’.

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time following the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Half-time fixed a couple of things in terms of us and how we could maybe try and have an inroad into them. I’ve been involved in many games like this against a top side where the game can run away from you for sure.

“I'm immensely proud of the team's second half and everything we asked for. That's my overriding feeling really. That's not me trying to be ultra positive around a situation, that's a cold hard fact.

“I thought we made a game of it second half while also having an understanding of the level of opposition we were playing against.”

While Arsenal are the league’s set-piece kings, scoring eight times from corners already this season,

When asked if more could have been done to stop Gyokeres’ goal, Parker replied: “It's so hard to be quite honest.

“Set plays, when you look at them, nine times out of 10 the ball is on the money, the delivery and that's the one thing you want and nine times out of 10 it is.

“You're then looking at the stature and the physicality of them as well, so I don't think there was anything structurally wrong.

“There will be many a man sitting in this chair against Arsenal, which there has been this year, that they produce a goal from it. It was disappointing, but I also have an understanding of it.”

Parker, however, was more frustrated with the nature of Arsenal’s second goal, which came from a Kyle Walker long throw deep in the Gunners’ half.

“I think that's more disappointing,” Parker added.

“I felt a couple of times today from our own set plays, they broke out of certain situations and that's certainly something we need to look at.

“The second one is exactly that really in terms of lockdown positions and sometimes you're most vulnerable when you're in those areas and that was probably key for the second.”

