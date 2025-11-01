Burnley player ratings vs Arsenal as two 7/10s and two 5/10s dished out

First-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice handed the Gunners the 2-0 victory, which extends their lead at the top to seven points.

Burnley struggled to lay a glove on Mikel Arteta’s side during the first-half after being undone by another Arsenal set-piece.

They did improve in the second period though and were unfortunate not to halve the deficit with a couple of late chances.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Disappointed Burnley's run of back-to-back wins has come to an end against the league leaders (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Martin Dubravka - 7/10 Pulled off two or three eye-catching saves to keep the scoreline down. The one-handed stop to deny Saka was a particular highlight. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kyle Walker - 7/10 One of few Burnley players that were able to match Arsenal's physicality. Caught out of position for Arsenal's second after switching flanks to take a long throw.