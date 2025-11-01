Burnley player ratings vs Arsenal as two 7/10s and two 5/10s dished out

First-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice handed the Gunners the 2-0 victory, which extends their lead at the top to seven points.
Burnley struggled to lay a glove on Mikel Arteta’s side during the first-half after being undone by another Arsenal set-piece.
They did improve in the second period though and were unfortunate not to halve the deficit with a couple of late chances.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
