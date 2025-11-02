Scott Parker has given his verdict after Burnley's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal leaves them on 10 points from 10 games.

Scott Parker has given his verdict on Burnley’s points total after 10 games back in the Premier League.

The Clarets lost 2-0 to leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday, slipping to 17th in the table with 10 points on the board in the process.

However, that’s still enough to keep them four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of what is a key clash against 19th-place West Ham next Saturday. What’s more, it’s also six points more than Burnley managed after 10 games the last time they were in the Premier League in 2023/24.

That Burnley have the lowest points total of the three promoted teams so far is testament to just how well the trio have done this season so far - with Leicester City last term the only promoted team out of the last two campaigns managing to hit the 10-point mark by the 10th game.

Scott Parker gives verdict on Burnley points total

Scott Parker is happy with Burnley’s points total so far. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

While they must continue to chip away throughout the season to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, Burnley have been given plenty of praise from pundits for their solid efforts back in the top-flight so far - beating Sunderland, Leeds and Wolves, while running the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to within seconds of a result.

And it’s not just pundits who have been impressed by the Clarets. Indeed, manager Scott Parker has admitted he’d have taken Burnley’s point-per-game total at the start of the season, especially in the face of the ‘tough fixtures’ they’ve had to contend with so far at this early stage.

"I would have taken it,” Parker told BBC Match of the Day. “This team is going in the right place. My team and the boys have done incredibly well. We've come off the back of some tough fixtures. We'll keep improving and going towards that goal."

What next for Burnley after Arsenal defeat?

Saturday’s defeat saw Burnley’s mini two-game winning streak ended, though nobody in claret and blue can be too disappointed given the quality of runaway Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It’s next Saturday away at struggling West Ham where Scott Parker’s men will truly be judged, in a match where Burnley simply cannot afford to lose and allow the teams below them to get their foot in the door.

The Clarets face another tough run after the London Stadium trip, too, hosting Chelsea and travelling to Brentford, before taking on Crystal Palace and Newcastle United sides who are competing in European competition this season.