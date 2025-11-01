7/10 Burnley star proves why he's one of the signings of the season vs Arsenal

Burnley went down 2-0 against Arsenal on Saturday, but one summer arrival helped keep them in the game.

Burnley went down 2-0 at home to runaway Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, and although the Clarets competed well, it could have been much worse without the efforts of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Gunners found themselves in command by the 35th minute thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice, while all three of Burnley’s shots came from the 71st minute onward, none of them on target.

Of course, the stats don’t tell the whole story. The Clarets managed 46% possession throughout the match, while Florentino Luis’ header in the 73rd minute was worth 0.34 xG according to FotMob. Scott Parker’s men also had 11 touches in the opposition box and attempted 13 crosses against the side who look certain to become Premier League champions this season.

Nevertheless, it was Mikel Arteta’s side who always looked the most dangerous at Turf Moor, with eight of their 12 shots hitting the target to the tune of 2.47 xG.

Martin Dubravka keeps score down vs Arsenal

Dubravka was excellent against Arsenal. | Getty

With that in mind, it’s little surprise to see Dubravka scoring 7/10 on our very own Matt Scrafton’s player ratings from Saturday’s clash - which leaves Burnley 17th in the table, but still four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Slovakia international made no fewer than five saves on the day, preventing 0.45 goals, with a pair of stops to deny Bukayo Saka in the first half particularly impressive.

Dubravka also took good command of his box and was alert to balls behind the Burnley defence, making one punch and six recoveries.

Without Dubravka, Burnley could easily have sunk without a trace against the Gunners, who generated enough chances to be completely out of sight by half-time alone.

Dubravka continues excellent start to Burnley career

Of course, this isn’t the first time Dubravka has impressed since joining the Clarets, with the 36-year-old putting in a string of top-class performances following his summer switch from Newcastle United.

Dubravka’s efforts have seen him rise to the top of the Premier League in terms of saves (43), while nobody has made more punches (12) and only six goalkeepers have managed more claimed crosses (8).

“Pulled off two or three eye-catching saves to keep the scoreline down. The one-handed stop to deny Saka was a particular highlight,” Scrafton wrote of Dubravka.

Should Burnley manage to avoid an immediate drop back into the Championship, there’s absolutely no doubt they’ll owe a huge debt of gratitude to Dubravka for helping to make it happen. It would also surely establish the goalkeeper as one of the Premier League’s top signings for 2025/26.

For now, Parker will be working on ways to reduce how busy his goalkeeper is, ahead of a key trip to 19th-place West Ham United next Saturday.