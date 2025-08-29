Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes surprise 'quit' admission ahead of Burnley visit

Burnley will be looking to pile on further misery when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a challenging start to the season for the Red Devils, who have taken just one point from their opening two league games.

To make matters worse, they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage in midweek with a penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re not even into September and yet pressure is already mounting on under-fire boss Ruben Amorim, who has won just seven of his 29 league games in charge.

Reports suggest Amorim will hold talks with the club’s hierarchy during the upcoming international break to discuss his future.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley, Amorim admitted his emotions sometimes get the better of him.

"Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Amorim looks dejected during Man Utd's midweek cup defeat to Grimsby Town (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don't want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard."

After United’s cup humbling at Blundell Park, said the performance of his players "spoke really loud".

Explaining those comments, Amorim added: "I know that when I speak these things, to be really honest, every time that we have a defeat like that, I will be like that.

"Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players – this is my way of doing things. I am going to be like that. In that moment, I was so frustrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more calm. I am not going to be like that.

"I am trying to accept that and I am going to be who I am, that's why I have the passion I have. In that moment I was disappointed. We had a good pre-season and were playing better.

"That kind of performance, I was really disappointed with everything. But now it is a new game."

Your next Burnley FC read: Where are they now? The Burnley XI that beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2020