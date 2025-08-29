Scott Parker issues Burnley transfer state of play as deadline day looms

A lot of boxes will need to be “ticked” if Burnley are to get any further signings over the line.

That’s according to Burnley boss Scott Parker, who remains hopeful the club can strengthen further ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

It’s already been an active window for the club, with nine new players arriving alongside four of last season’s loanees that became permanent Clarets.

But if the club are to give themselves the best possible chance of survival, an extra sprinkling of quality wouldn’t go amiss.

"We're hoping to try and maybe do some business if we can,” Parker said on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United. “But that will come down to a lot of things and a lot of boxes needing to be ticked.

“Like anyone in this position, there's a lot of things that need to fall into place.

"Hopefully there may also be some players that probably leave just down to the sheer squad of numbers we have and for those players to go and get some real game time is essential.

Clarets boss Scott Parker remains hopeful of further additions before Monday's transfer deadline (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“I'm sure it'll be a busy three or four days, like it always is. Not the best of times for any manager because there's a lot of uncertainty in certain moments, which is not great, but we'll get there.”

What happens between now and Monday night, it’s certainly been a far less chaotic window compared to this time last year.

It was around this point in 2024 that a number of first-team players signalled their intention to leave, sparking a late exodus of players in the build-up to that infamous trip to Sunderland.

“It certainly is [different] this time,” Parker said.

"I mean, I don't know whether any transfer window feels calm, to be honest with you. But yes, I think last year was definitely a little bit different.

"At times during these windows, as a manager there’s a lot of uncertainty at certain moments. Players go out, players come in. That’s why you look forward to the window closing.”

