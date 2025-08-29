Where are they now? The Burnley XI that beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2020

Burnley will be aiming to do something this weekend they’ve only done once in the last 62 years – win at Old Trafford.

The Clarets have a great chance to claim a scalp, given pressure is mounting on Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

It comes after United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek with a penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

They’ve also taken just one point from their opening two league games, meaning they’ve still only won seven Premier League fixtures during Amorim’s 29 games in charge.

Can Scott Parker’s side build on a positive week, with a win against Sunderland followed by a cup victory over Derby County, with another memorable outing at Old Trafford?

It was back in 2020 that Sean Dyche’s then Burnley side claimed a famous 2-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams, courtesy of goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez.

We take a look at the Burnley men who featured in that game and see what they’re up to now…

Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring Burnley's second goal of the game (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Starting XI

Nick Pope – The 33-year-old remains with Newcastle United, who he joined after leaving the Clarets in 2022. Despite the summer arrival of Aaron Ramsdale, which followed Newcastle’s failed move for James Trafford, Pope remains the Magpies’ number one.

Matt Lowton – After a brief spell in non-league with Witton Albion, the right-back moved out to Dubai in September 2024 to play his football for UAE Second Division League club Precision Football.

James Tarkowski – The 32-year-old remains at Everton, who he joined in 2022 after ending his six-year stay at Turf Moor. He even captained the Toffees during their recent stadium opener at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ben Mee – After leaving Brentford following the expiration of his contract during the summer, the 35-year-old remains without a club. He’s been on trial with Sheffield United and the Blades are said to be considering offering the centre-back a deal.

Charlie Taylor – The left-back opted to move on from Burnley last summer to stay in the Premier League with Southampton, but struggled to get much game time. The 31-year-old has featured in both of the Saints’ Carabao Cup games so far this season.

Jack Cork – The former midfielder is now back at Turf Moor in a coaching capacity and will be standing alongside Scott Parker and the rest of his backroom staff at Old Trafford this weekend. After spending a year coaching with the club’s academy, Cork was quickly fast-tracked into the first-team picture.

Ashley Westwood – The 35-year-old left Turf Moor in 2023 to jet off to the States to sign for Charlotte FC, where he continues to play to this day, featuring against Lionel Messi and co in the MLS. He recently made his 100th appearance for the club.

Jeff Hendrick – The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after a short-lived spell back at Derby County last season, where he failed to feature. Spent time on loan with QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday after moving from Burnley to Newcastle United in August 2020.

Dwight McNeil – The Burnley academy product left Turf Moor in 2022 to join Everton for a £20m fee and he remains on Merseyside to this day, even linking up with Sean Dyche again prior to his recent sacking.

Jay Rodriguez – The Burnley-born forward left Turf Moor in January to join big-spending Wrexham, helping Phil Parkinson’s side win promotion from League One. The 36-year-old has yet to feature this season though.

Chris Wood – The 33-year-old has just enjoyed the season of his life, scoring 20 goals as Nottingham Forest qualified for Europe. He was even named in the PFA’s Premier League team of the year in recognition of his scoring exploits.

