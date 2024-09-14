Leeds United v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets return from international break

Burnley make their return from the two-week international break with a tasty clash against Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s men make the trip to Elland Road looking to land an early blow to one of Burnley’s promotion rivals.

The Clarets headed into the international break with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby, to make it seven points collected from their first four games.

As for Leeds, they sit fourth and one point better off having overcome Hull City 2-0 in their last encounter.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Leeds’ Elland Road stadium on Saturday, September 14. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Hull City AFC at Elland Road on August 31, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game is being screened live on Sky Sports+.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Scott Parker has a number of injury concerns to contend with.

It’s been confirmed that Manuel Benson is likely to remain sidelined for a number of weeks and possibly months with a calf/achilles injury he suffered during the final stages of the derby against Blackburn.

Maxime Esteve also hobbled off during that encounter but Parker says the defender is doing “okay”.

Elsewhere, Connor Roberts and Josh Cullen will be assessed at the last minute before a decision is made over their availability.

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all longer-term concerns.

As for Leeds, Daniel James (hamstring) is out for the next four weeks, while Max Wober is a doubt after picking up a knee injury while on international duty with Austria.

Patrick Bamford missed the game against Hull with a hamstring issue but has since returned to training. While the forward is available for selection he’s unlikely to last the full 90 minutes.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s a big, big test for us, no doubt, against 1) a very good side that has been together for some time now and made slight changes along the way and have a slightly settled team. That, added to the football club and the fanbase and what Elland Road brings, there’s a big challenge ahead of us at the weekend which we recognise.

“Is it a benchmark? Yeah, you could see that as well.

“I suppose there’s some similarities in our first game of the season going up against a Luton team, so first and foremost what a challenge this is for us and we’re looking forward to this.

“It’s a new team in terms of us and certainly so much more work to be done. There’s nothing but real excitement heading into this test that we face.”

What are the predicted teams?

Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Gruev, Ampadu, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Joseph

Burnley: Trafford, Egan-Riley, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Foster

Who is the referee?

James Bell. He’s overseen four games so far this season, dishing out 17 yellow cards and no reds. He last officiated a Burnley game in August 2022, when the Clarets thrashed Wigan Athletic 5-1.

What are the latest odds?

Leeds: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Burnley: 15/4

Odds according to SkyBet.