Leading pundit explains why Burnley will be 'encouraged' by start to the Premier League season

Despite their cruel defeat at Old Trafford prior to the international break, Scott Parker and his Burnley side will be feeling “encouraged” about their start to the Premier League season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker’s men looked to be heading to a crucial point at Old Trafford after fighting back not once, but twice through Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony to level matters at 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s how the game looked to be finishing, but a controversial stoppage-time penalty was tucked away by Bruno Fernandes to give Ruben Amorim some much-needed breathing space – while the Clarets were left empty-handed despite their efforts.

Smith, however, believes Burnley should be full of confidence from the start they’ve made.

“The performance at Old Trafford will have encouraged them after they just missed out at the end,” he told BestBettingSites.co.uk.

"But they’ve got some players now in the attacking third who are looking quite bright. Jaidon Anthony’s got a couple of goals and has settled really quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets suffered a cruel defeat at Old Trafford prior to the international break (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"There are still quite a few players who are new to the Premier League in the team, so it’s going to be difficult, but it’s not been a disastrous start by any means.

"The way they handled themselves at Old Trafford will give Scott Parker a bit of confidence.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker explains Burnley's 'slow' approach with summer signing Loum Tchaouna