Leading pundit explains why Burnley will be 'encouraged' by start to the Premier League season

Despite their cruel defeat at Old Trafford prior to the international break, Scott Parker and his Burnley side will be feeling “encouraged” about their start to the Premier League season.
That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, who believes the Clarets can take confidence from their last outing against Manchester United, despite their last-gasp defeat.

Parker’s men looked to be heading to a crucial point at Old Trafford after fighting back not once, but twice through Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony to level matters at 2-2.

That’s how the game looked to be finishing, but a controversial stoppage-time penalty was tucked away by Bruno Fernandes to give Ruben Amorim some much-needed breathing space – while the Clarets were left empty-handed despite their efforts.

Smith, however, believes Burnley should be full of confidence from the start they’ve made.

“The performance at Old Trafford will have encouraged them after they just missed out at the end,” he told BestBettingSites.co.uk.

"But they’ve got some players now in the attacking third who are looking quite bright. Jaidon Anthony’s got a couple of goals and has settled really quickly.

The Clarets suffered a cruel defeat at Old Trafford prior to the international break (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"There are still quite a few players who are new to the Premier League in the team, so it’s going to be difficult, but it’s not been a disastrous start by any means.

"The way they handled themselves at Old Trafford will give Scott Parker a bit of confidence.”

