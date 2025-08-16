Jacob Bruun Larsen in-depth on Burnley's survival chances, Turf Moor return and haunting Tottenham memories

Burnley return to the Premier League far more stable and better equipped to stave off relegation than last time around.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Jacob Bruun Larsen, who was part of the Clarets side that were unable to avoid the drop under Vincent Kompany during the miserable 2023/24 campaign, when they collected a measly 24 points.

Now back at Turf Moor as a permanent signing, Bruun Larsen believes the Clarets have learned their lessons from two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have a more stable team now,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s a group of players that is more integrated.

“We have a very solid defence, in my opinion. It took us some time last time to get to know each other. There were so many new players.

“This season there's also a lot of new players, but I think it's been easier to come in because so many of the players are still here. There's so many players that are going to play a big role this season that were there last season.

“I think we're more a collective now than back then, but time will tell. It's easy to say that, and if something different shows in the games, you will say it differently. But I'm very positive and excited about our team. I think we have a good group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruun Larsen is now a permanent Burnley player after a loan spell during the 2023/24 season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bruun Larsen also points to the likes of Kyle Walker and Martin Dubravka, players that know what it takes to perform in the top tier.

“We've got a little bit more experience as well,” the winger added. “People get smarter and I think the way we're going to approach the game, how it's played today, is going to be very good. Time will tell, but I'm very positive.

“I think our team now is better than back then, that's just a feeling. But as I said, I've been here for four or five weeks and haven't been challenged in the Premier League yet, so it's difficult to say.

“But what I can say is that we've been training very, very hard. People are doing very well every day and that’s including everyone, not just the players, everyone, staff members, everyone, and there's one goal and that is to stay up in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets were relegated the last time they played at Spurs, despite Bruun Larsen's strike (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know that's difficult, we've experienced that, we've got that experience and therefore you can grow, and I believe that this club has definitely grown since then.”

Turf Moor return

The Danish international was one rare bright spark during that relegation campaign, finishing the season as top goalscorer with seven goals in all competitions.

The club wanted to bring him back straight away, but the wide man instead left his parent club Hoffenheim to sign for Stuttgart. But after a season in Germany, and coupled with Burnley’s return to the top flight, he’s now back where he belongs.

When asked if there was ever a chance he came back last summer, Bruun Larsen said: “No, not really, to be honest. What I've known of the club I used to play for [Hoffenheim] wasn't going to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a mixture of some other things that I want to keep to myself. We obviously had a talk with it, but then it was unsure who was going to be the manager as well. Then you hear from coaches from other teams and clubs.

“It was very late until the manager came in here. You know, that's football. But as soon as I got the information, while they were still in the league last season, I said, ‘okay, let's go into it’.

“Obviously I had some talks with the manager as well, which was very positive. I've been enjoying coming in as well, learning from him. Just keep continuing that. I'm very, very excited.”

Haunting memories

Burnley have a tough game first up today, as they make the trip to the capital to face Europa League winners Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, it was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Burnley’s relegation was confirmed in 2024 with a 2-1 defeat, squandering a lead given to them by Bruun Larsen.

“Last time was an emotional ending and a tough one on the chin,” the winger reflects.

“I remember it quite easily and quite clearly. Obviously, we'll do everything to get a good result, that's what it's about.

“If I score or not [this time], it's my second priority, but I'll obviously do everything I can to help the team. If that means I need to score, then I will do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going into that game, we knew we had to win this game, otherwise it's done. We had a good start and scored quite fast, but then they equalised. Then it was really a 50/50 game, which side would it go to? After about 80 minutes, I had nothing left.

“It was the last away game of the season, I gave it everything that I could, and then unfortunately they scored right at the end and that was devastating. That was one of the most emotional things I've endured as a player, I must say.

“But it’s also a memory that I look back to and I can see myself, and I can look myself in the mirror, because I believe I did everything I could to help the team and the club. That's something I want to succeed with.”

The Danish Connection

While last season ended in European triumph for Spurs, a dreadful league campaign was enough for Ange Postecoglou to lose his job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comes ex-Brentford man Thomas Frank, someone Bruun Larsen knows well from their native Denmark.

“When I was 14, he was coach back in Denmark [at Brondby] and I had a conversation with him, his staff and my parents,” he added.

“I was very young, but I was making a decision whether I was going to stay at the club where I was at [Lyngby], go to a new country or move to a bigger club in Denmark.

“I had conversations with the biggest teams in Denmark, and he was coaching one of them, and I just remember that he was very well prepared and tried to get me involved, and how he saw me as a player and stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still remember it crystal clear, where he wanted me to put me as a number eight and stuff, but I wanted to go to Germany instead [where he signed for Borussia Dortmund].

“But I still remember that conversation, and obviously two seasons ago, we had some conversations when we played Brentford.

“He's done a very good job and obviously earned the spot at a big club like Tottenham and you can also see the difference that they already had when you saw the game against PSG in the Super Cup.

“I hope he will do well, obviously not on Saturday, but if you have a Danish coach in one of the big teams in Europe, then it's fantastic for the country and for the other coaches coming up as well. He's like a role model for everyone, and that's fantastic, and he's done great.

“But as I said, on Saturday he can have an off day, and then afterwards he can do well again.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Roy Keane backs Burnley to shock Tottenham in their Premier League opener