'It's bad news': Burnley man out on loan suffers another 'significant' injury blow

Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey looks set for another extended period of time on the sidelines after suffering a “significant” injury with his loan club.

The 22-year-old was forced to be substituted during Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall last week.

Providing an update today, Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes revealed the midfielder has picked up a serious hamstring injury that could keep him out of action until the New Year.

“It’s bad news,” he said. “He’s got a hamstring injury.

"He will be some weeks out. It’s a significant injury, so it’s probably going to be on the far side of this [eight weeks].”

It’s just the latest setback for the former Aston Villa man, who was forced to miss 13 months of action after suffering a horror knee injury in February 2024.

Ramsey suffered the injury during Leicester's recent game against Millwall (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Ramsey made his return at the end of last season as a substitute against QPR at the end of April, but it was deemed he would benefit from a season out on loan this term.

He got off to a nightmare start with Leicester, having been shown a straight red card on debut. But he did score in back-to-back games against Portsmouth and Hull City.

