'It's bad news': Burnley man out on loan suffers another 'significant' injury blow
The 22-year-old was forced to be substituted during Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall last week.
Providing an update today, Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes revealed the midfielder has picked up a serious hamstring injury that could keep him out of action until the New Year.
“It’s bad news,” he said. “He’s got a hamstring injury.
"He will be some weeks out. It’s a significant injury, so it’s probably going to be on the far side of this [eight weeks].”
It’s just the latest setback for the former Aston Villa man, who was forced to miss 13 months of action after suffering a horror knee injury in February 2024.
Ramsey made his return at the end of last season as a substitute against QPR at the end of April, but it was deemed he would benefit from a season out on loan this term.
He got off to a nightmare start with Leicester, having been shown a straight red card on debut. But he did score in back-to-back games against Portsmouth and Hull City.
