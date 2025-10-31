Burnley discover festive schedule as Premier League explain lack of Boxing Day games

Two Burnley fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period have been given new kick-off times.

The Premier League has now announced its TV picks for the festive period, covering the end of December 2025 and the start of January 2026.

No Burnley games have new dates, but the home clashes against Newcastle United and Manchester United will now kick-off at a different time.

The Clarets face Newcastle on Tuesday, December 30 at the new time of 7.30pm. The visit of the Red Devils, meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 7 will now get started at the later time of 8.15pm.

Both have been selected for coverage on Sky Sports.

No other games have been picked, meaning Burnley’s traditional post-Christmas game against Everton remains a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, December 27.

The trip to Brighton on Saturday, January 3 also remains unchanged.

Two Burnley games have been picked for live coverage over the Christmas and New Year period (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This season only one Premier League game will take place on Boxing Day – the encounter between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Explaining this controversial move, the Premier League said in a statement: “The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football.

“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

“With fewer weekends to work with, the League is bound by how the calendar falls. The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.

“As with previous years, and in keeping with our commitment to clubs, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period. This will allow greater time for players to recover with the rest periods between rounds 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.”

