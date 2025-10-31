Burnley will have good memories of their last encounter with Arsenal referee

Burnley will be looking to upset the odds when they take on title favourites Arsenal on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side come into the game on top form, having made it back-to-back wins with a late triumph against bottom side Wolves last week.

That came a week on from the 2-0 home win against Leeds United, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their four games at Turf Moor this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets, who sit 16th, five points clear of the relegation zone, have only been beaten by Liverpool on home turf this season – and that was as a result of an agonising stoppage-time Mo Salah penalty.

In fact, it remains the only defeat Parker has suffered at Turf Moor during his 15 months in charge.

That record will come under serious scrutiny on Saturday though as the Clarets face the league leaders Arsenal, who lead the way by four points and have conceded just three goals.

Who is the referee for Burnley v Arsenal?

Chris Kavanagh will be the man with the whistle at Turf Moor tomorrow (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Kavanagh, of Ashton-under-Lyne.

The 40-year-old has overseen 14 games so far this season, dishing out 55 yellow cards and two reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of those 14 games have come in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup, while he’s also officiated five games in Europe. The other fixture came at Wembley, where he refereed Crystal Palace’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

He’s already taken charge of an Arsenal game this season, overseeing the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

What history does he have with Burnley?

Kavanagh last took charge of a Burnley game in December 2023 for the 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that game he sent off Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie for two bookable offences. The striker was fortunate to receive only a yellow for an elbow in the face of Dara O’Shea, but he inexplicably repeated the act in a separate challenge to give Kavanagh no choice but to dismiss him just before half-time.

Prior to that, he officiated three Burnley games during the 2021/22 season: the 2-2 draw at Leicester City, another 2-2 draw at Southampton and the 2-0 home defeat to the Foxes.

Who is on VAR duty?

Rob Jones will be the man in the VAR booth, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh.

Dan Cook and Ian Hussin will be on linesman duty, while Anthony Taylor is down to be the fourth official.

Your next Burnley FC read: Lyle Foster makes home and away claim ahead of Burnley's clash against Arsenal