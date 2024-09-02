'I'm glad it's shut': Scott Parker gives his final verdict on Burnley's hectic summer transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is one happy and relieved man now the summer transfer window has shut.

Burnley’s head coach has spoken openly about the challenges the club have faced with their transfer business over the past few weeks.

A number of high-profile names have departed, leaving the Clarets light on numbers for the games against Sunderland and Wolves last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley managed to enjoy a positive deadline day though, bringing in Josh Laurent, Jeremy Sarmiento and Zian Flemming.

In total, 15 new players arrived while a further 21 departed. Now the business is out of the way, Parker is looking forward to knuckling down and getting on with his work.

“I’m glad the window is shut to be honest with you and I think everyone at the football club will be too,” he said.

“It is what it is now. There’s no denying there’s been some challenges the last two or three weeks and that’s probably why it was such a big positive for me against Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker speaks to the media following the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Burnley v Blackburn Rovers, 31st August 2024 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I live it, I eat it and I sleep it every day so I probably understand the full dynamics in certain moments and there’s no denying there have been certain challenges.

“But at this present moment in time there is a group here and a group of players who want to be here and are going to do everything in their power to keep improving and keep getting better and for us to get to the journey we need to get to this year.

“I’m glad it’s shut. This is the group we’ve got and we will keep working tirelessly to get to where we need to get to.”