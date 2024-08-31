15 in, 21 out: The full list of deals from Burnley's hectic summer transfer window - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
A hectic summer transfer window ended in typically busy fashion on transfer deadline day yesterday.

Zian Flemming arrived on a late deal from Millwall to make it three new signings on the final day. Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Laurent also arrived from Brighton and Stoke City respectively.

Going the other way on deadline day, meanwhile, was Luke McNally, who reunited with Scott Twine at Bristol City, and Vitinho, who completed his return to Brazil to sign for Botafogo for an undisclosed fee.

In total, the Clarets completed 36 bits of business during the window – and here they are in full, starting with the ins:

The Frenchman's move to Turf Moor was made permanent after spending the second half of last season on loan from Montpellier.

1. IN: Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman's move to Turf Moor was made permanent after spending the second half of last season on loan from Montpellier. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The Clarets had an obligation to turn Tresor's loan into a permanent move despite an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.

2. IN: Mike Tresor

The Clarets had an obligation to turn Tresor's loan into a permanent move despite an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
The right-back was Burnley's first 'new' signing of the summer, so to speak, after arriving on a free transfer follow his departure from PSV Eindhoven.

3. IN: Shurandy Sambo

The right-back was Burnley's first 'new' signing of the summer, so to speak, after arriving on a free transfer follow his departure from PSV Eindhoven. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Bizarrely, the 'Iceman' features in both the in and out columns after re-signing for the Clarets after his emotional departure at the end of last season, only to move on later in the window.

4. IN: Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Bizarrely, the 'Iceman' features in both the in and out columns after re-signing for the Clarets after his emotional departure at the end of last season, only to move on later in the window. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyStoke CityBrightonMillwallBristol City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.