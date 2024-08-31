Football 15 in, 21 out: The full list of deals from Burnley's hectic summer transfer window - gallery Published 31st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
A hectic summer transfer window ended in typically busy fashion on transfer deadline day yesterday.
Zian Flemming arrived on a late deal from
Millwall to make it three new signings on the final day. Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Laurent also arrived from Brighton and Stoke City respectively.
In total, the Clarets completed 36 bits of business during the window – and here they are in full, starting with the ins:
1. IN: Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman's move to Turf Moor was made permanent after spending the second half of last season on loan from Montpellier.
Photo: Matt McNulty 2. IN: Mike Tresor
The Clarets had an obligation to turn Tresor's loan into a permanent move despite an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League.
Photo: Lewis Storey 3. IN: Shurandy Sambo
The right-back was Burnley's first 'new' signing of the summer, so to speak, after arriving on a free transfer follow his departure from PSV Eindhoven.
Photo: Shaun Botterill 4. IN: Johann Berg Gudmundsson
Bizarrely, the 'Iceman' features in both the in and out columns after re-signing for the Clarets after his emotional departure at the end of last season, only to move on later in the window.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
