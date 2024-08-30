Burnley's first deadline day deal complete as defender joins Championship rivals
The centre-back ends his two-year Burnley stay to pen a four-year contract with their Championship rivals, reuniting with former teammate Scott Twine.
McNally made just seven appearances for the Clarets after joining from Oxford United for a fee of just under £2m in the summer of 2022.
“I am really excited and very grateful to be at a club like Bristol City,” McNally said of his move.
“I am excited to get going and getting to see the training ground and meeting all the people has been great.
“I wanted to join for the project really and the manager has been successful. I can see he is really building something here.
“There seems to be a good buzz around the club at the minute and hopefully I can help with that.”
McNally spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Coventry City, making 24 appearances for Mark Robins’ side and helping them reach the Championship play-off final.
The following year, the 24-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions for Stoke City.
The Irishman becomes the 20th player to depart Turf Moor during the summer transfer window, which finally closes at 11pm tonight.
“Luke has a great pedigree and a lot of experience at Championship level,” Robins boss Liam Manning said.
“He has all the attributes you would want in a defender and we are pleased he is joining us. He gives us another great option and is the type of player and person we want in the building.”
