Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's frustrating derby draw with 10-man Blackburn Rovers

Scott Parker admits his side lacked a cutting edge in the final third during their frustrating East Lancashire stalemate against Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets played for over half an hour with a man advantage after Makhtar Gueye was dismissed for two yellow cards.

With the game finely poised at 1-1, the derby was there to be won for Parker’s men, but they failed to break down Blackburn’s resistance and were eventually forced to settle for a point.

While Parker believes there were positives to take, he admits his side needed to show more once the visitors went down to 10 men.

“There’s a sense of frustration and disappointment,” he admitted.

“We came into the game wanting to get three points and ultimately we’ve not achieved that, so there is some frustration.

“But there’s also a lot of positives to be honest with you. I thought we started the game very, very well, dominated the game, went a goal ahead which was well deserved and their goal comes out of nothing. It was obviously a world-class finish and it probably jabbed us a little bit in that moment.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, reacts following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England.

“The sending off probably changes the dynamics of the game a little bit. One little criticism for us is that we didn’t really break them down, we struggled in those moments and that’s certainly something to work on.

“Overall, while we’re disappointed, there were some real positives to take from it.”

Burnley took an early lead through Lyle Foster following a well-worked move involving Josh Brownhill and debutant Jaidon Anthony.

The home side largely controlled the first-half but were pegged back with an impressive long-range strike from Andi Weimann.

The Clarets went on to control possession and territory in the second-half but were unable to find their way through.

“We probably could have just controlled it a little bit more,” Parker admitted.

“In that moment, with the emotion of the game, there was a real desperation for us to obviously score the goal. But in those moments we probably should have just moved the ball a little bit more down the sides of the pitch, dragged them out of position and we just became a little bit predictable, which can happen.

“We will go over that though and work on that.”