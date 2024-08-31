Chairman Alan Pace addresses Burnley’s ‘incredibly difficult’ transfer window ahead of Blackburn Rovers derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Pace has expressed sympathy with fans’ concerns about Burnley’s “incredibly difficult” transfer window.

A hectic summer of business finally came to a close yesterday, with three incomings and two further departures on deadline day.

The Clarets lost a number of their key players from last season’s Premier League campaign, with the likes of Arijanet Muric, Charlie Taylor, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert all moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It resulted in some frustrations among the Burnley faithful, although some of those were eased following the club’s deadline day business – which ended with the eye-catching capture of Millwall forward Zian Flemming.

Penning his programme notes in advance of deadline day and Burnley’s derby against Blackburn Rovers, Pace said he can understand fans’ concerns but insisted all decisions were taken with the club’s best interests at heart.

“At the time of writing these notes we are approaching the end of an incredibly difficult transfer window,” he wrote.

“I said when I arrived as chairman, that I have wholeheartedly bought into Burnley, the club, the town and the people - and that the longevity and success of this historic football club would be at the forefront of every decision that we make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I understand the frustration some of you may have in seeing the amount of movement we have experienced this window and I appreciate supporters want to build consistency with a settled squad. So do I.

“Unfortunately, we all know football. Whilst I wish I could share more greatly with you, there are many factors that affect every decision we make during the window.

“We all agree though, that we want players who want to play for the badge. We take great pride in our club and we want players here who know just what that means - who play for the fans, who play for the town.

“Following relegation from the Premier League, we knew that we were going to have to navigate a challenging window, but I can assure you that there are many people working tirelessly to best equip ourselves for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish the best to those who have left the club over the past few weeks and I’m incredibly excited to welcome our new arrivals through the door and to continue building something special.

“Burnley Football Club has great resolve. It’s dealt with adversity with a steely grit and determination that excited us from the very first moment. Now we need to go again with that same grit and determination to be successful.

“We have a talented head coach in Scott and a group of players who have our full support and who need yours as well.

“It’s still very early in the season. Everyone knows how tough the Championship is, it tests every element of you and now more than ever, we need to stick together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be clear, my determination and unwavering desire for this club has never changed and it never will. I have said from day one that we love the passion for this club and we’re here to give this our all. We’re with you and like you I’ll be there today willing us on to get a result.

“We all want Burnley Football Club to be as successful as it can be. It’s often mentioned that we are a club that punches above its weight. Well, let’s show that again now.

“Togetherness breeds confidence, togetherness breeds success. Players, fans, staff, the board, we have the same aim - let’s work to achieve it together.”