How the price of Burnley's new home kit compares to their Premier League rivals

Burnley’s new home kit for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign is now available to buy – but how does its price compare to the rest of the Premier League?

Last week, the Clarets unveiled a Pendle Hill-inspired jersey for their return to the top flight.

According to an official release, the new jersey celebrates Burnley’s home and the “beauty of Lancashire”, with the print inspired by the contour lines of the hills surrounding the town.

The new home kit, which doesn’t feature blue sleeves for the first time since 2016/17, is now on sale online both online and in the club shop.

“The club are delighted to reveal the 2025/26 home kit, with this season’s design taking inspiration from the rugged landscape that surrounds Burnley,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The print has been inspired by mapping and the contour lines of the surrounding hills, including Pendle Hill, repeated inwards to give a unique topographical pattern.

“With an exciting Premier League campaign ahead, our 2025/26 home kit celebrates our home and the beauty of Lancashire.”

The Clarets offer good value for money in comparison to their Premier League rivals. Picture: Burnley FC

Adult shirts remain at £60, while shorts are priced at £28 and socks at £15. Junior shirts will set you back £50.

But how do those prices compare to other Premier League clubs? We take a look below:

Note, nine of the 20 clubs are yet to release their new home kits.

Also, some clubs offer the option to buy a more expensive “authentic shirt”, also known as a player issue shirt, which is the same garment worn by the players on the pitch, made with high-quality materials and designed for performance.

Price of home kit

Arsenal - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids

Aston Villa - not released yet

Bournemouth - not released yet

Brentford - not released yet

Brighton - £70 adults, £55 kids

Burnley - £60 adults, £50 kids

Chelsea - £124.99 authentic, £84.99 adults, £64.99 kids

Crystal Palace - not released yet

Everton - £115 authentic, £80 adults, £55 kids

Fulham - not released yet

Leeds United - £70 adults, £55 kids

Liverpool - not released yet

Manchester City - £130 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids

Manchester United - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids

Newcastle United - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £55 kids

Nottingham Forest - not released yet

Sunderland - not released yet

Tottenham - £125 authentic, £85 adults, £65 kids

West Ham - £75 adults, £60 kids

Wolves - £80 authentic, £60 adults, £45 kids