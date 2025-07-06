How the price of Burnley's new home kit compares to their Premier League rivals
Last week, the Clarets unveiled a Pendle Hill-inspired jersey for their return to the top flight.
According to an official release, the new jersey celebrates Burnley’s home and the “beauty of Lancashire”, with the print inspired by the contour lines of the hills surrounding the town.
The new home kit, which doesn’t feature blue sleeves for the first time since 2016/17, is now on sale online both online and in the club shop.
“The club are delighted to reveal the 2025/26 home kit, with this season’s design taking inspiration from the rugged landscape that surrounds Burnley,” the Clarets said in a statement.
“The print has been inspired by mapping and the contour lines of the surrounding hills, including Pendle Hill, repeated inwards to give a unique topographical pattern.
“With an exciting Premier League campaign ahead, our 2025/26 home kit celebrates our home and the beauty of Lancashire.”
Adult shirts remain at £60, while shorts are priced at £28 and socks at £15. Junior shirts will set you back £50.
But how do those prices compare to other Premier League clubs? We take a look below:
Note, nine of the 20 clubs are yet to release their new home kits.
Also, some clubs offer the option to buy a more expensive “authentic shirt”, also known as a player issue shirt, which is the same garment worn by the players on the pitch, made with high-quality materials and designed for performance.
Price of home kit
Arsenal - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids
Aston Villa - not released yet
Bournemouth - not released yet
Brentford - not released yet
Brighton - £70 adults, £55 kids
Burnley - £60 adults, £50 kids
Chelsea - £124.99 authentic, £84.99 adults, £64.99 kids
Crystal Palace - not released yet
Everton - £115 authentic, £80 adults, £55 kids
Fulham - not released yet
Leeds United - £70 adults, £55 kids
Liverpool - not released yet
Manchester City - £130 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids
Manchester United - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £60 kids
Newcastle United - £120 authentic, £85 adults, £55 kids
Nottingham Forest - not released yet
Sunderland - not released yet
Tottenham - £125 authentic, £85 adults, £65 kids
West Ham - £75 adults, £60 kids
Wolves - £80 authentic, £60 adults, £45 kids
