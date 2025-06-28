How Burnley's squad is shaping up following busy week on the transfer front
The Clarets will line up back in the Premier League after winning automatic promotion from the Championship last term with an incredible 100 points to their name.
Leeds United will also join them in the top flight after pipping Scott Parker’s men to the title on goal difference, while Sunderland triumphed in the play-offs to become the third newly-promoted team.
Speaking of three, that’s the number of new signings Burnley have made so far this summer – with all of the additions coming this past week.
Goalkeeper Max Weiss was the first new man through the door, quickly followed by left-back Quilindschy Hartman and versatile defender Axel Tuanzebe.
Those three new additions came after four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – all became permanent Burnley men.
Going the other way, meanwhile, has been CJ Egan-Riley, who has joined Marseille on a free transfer after turning down Burnley’s offer of a new deal, and Dara Costelloe to Wigan Athletic.
Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond also departed the club at the end of their contracts.
The window doesn’t close until Monday, September 1, giving the Clarets plenty of time to finalise their transfer business.
Ignoring any youngsters that might join the first-team for pre-season training, the Clarets currently have 37 players on their books.
One of those 37, however, is club captain Josh Brownhill, whose contract is due to officially run out on Monday.
Ashley Barnes’ deal was also about to come to an end, but the fan favourite has signed a fresh contract to keep him at Turf Moor for another year.
Burnley squad
Goalkeepers: Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, James Trafford, Max Weiss
Defenders: Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Owen Dodgson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve, Quilindschy Hartman, Bashir Humphreys, Lucas Pires, Connor Roberts, Shurandy Sambo, Oliver Sonne, Axel Tuanzebe, Joe Worrall
Midfielders: Josh Brownhill*, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Han-Noah Massengo, Hannibal, Aaron Ramsey
Wingers: Enock Agyei, Jaidon Anthony, Jaydon Banel, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Marcus Edwards, Andreas Hountondji, Luca Koleosho, Mike Tresor
Strikers: Zeki Amdouni, Ashley Barnes, Zian Flemming, Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi
* = denotes out of contract
Signings so far
IN: Bashir Humphreys (loan turned permanent), Jaidon Anthony (loan turned permanent), Marcus Edwards (loan turned permanent), Zian Flemming (loan turned permanent), Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe
OUT: Nathan Redmond, Jonjo Shelvey, CJ Egan-Riley (to Marseille), Dara Costelloe (to Wigan Athletic)
