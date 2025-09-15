Hjalmar Ekdal reveals what Burnley players told Hannibal after costly penalty 'mistake'

Published 15th Sep 2025
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
Hannibal’s “mistake” proved to be a costly one for Burnley during their cruel late defeat to Liverpool.
The second-half substitute conceded a stoppage-time penalty when Jeremie Frimpong’s cross cannoned off his raised elbow.

Mo Salah took full advantage by sticking away the resulting spot kick to hand Arne Slot’s side a rather fortunate 1-0 win.

The Clarets otherwise looked to be heading to a crucial and deserved point, but for the second game running they came away empty-handed thanks to a last-gasp penalty.

Addressing the game’s decisive incident, defender Hjalmar Ekdal told Sky Sports: "Of course it's a mistake and he [Hannibal] knows it. We told him afterwards that it happens. It's very unfortunate.

"We did such a good game, keeping it tight and hoping to see the game through then this moment comes. Of course it's going to happen. It's so typical and not a nice moment.

"It's one mistake in the end. Last week it cost us and it's very unfortunate. We are doing a good game, following our game plan and we are a few seconds from one point. It just feels typical to concede those types of goal.

Hannibal chases down the ball before conceding the late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Hannibal chases down the ball before conceding the late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"We followed our game plan so well it became hard for them. We knew how to play and everyone was sticking to it. I think we have to be happy with the performance. Both last week and this week we are so close to getting a point."

