Hjalmar Ekdal reveals what Burnley players told Hannibal after costly penalty 'mistake'

Hannibal’s “mistake” proved to be a costly one for Burnley during their cruel late defeat to Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-half substitute conceded a stoppage-time penalty when Jeremie Frimpong’s cross cannoned off his raised elbow.

Mo Salah took full advantage by sticking away the resulting spot kick to hand Arne Slot’s side a rather fortunate 1-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets otherwise looked to be heading to a crucial and deserved point, but for the second game running they came away empty-handed thanks to a last-gasp penalty.

Addressing the game’s decisive incident, defender Hjalmar Ekdal told Sky Sports: "Of course it's a mistake and he [Hannibal] knows it. We told him afterwards that it happens. It's very unfortunate.

"We did such a good game, keeping it tight and hoping to see the game through then this moment comes. Of course it's going to happen. It's so typical and not a nice moment.

"It's one mistake in the end. Last week it cost us and it's very unfortunate. We are doing a good game, following our game plan and we are a few seconds from one point. It just feels typical to concede those types of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannibal chases down the ball before conceding the late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"We followed our game plan so well it became hard for them. We knew how to play and everyone was sticking to it. I think we have to be happy with the performance. Both last week and this week we are so close to getting a point."