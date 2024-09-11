Goal, clean sheet and injury scare: How Burnley's international stars got on during the break

A handful of Burnley players have represented their countries over the international break.

Scott Parker’s side are gearing up for their return to action on Saturday when they take on promotion rivals Leeds United.

Burnley’s head coach will be hoping his players return from international action with a clean bill of health.

One man who did pick up a knock is Connor Roberts, who came off in the 43rd minute clutching his arm during Wales’ 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday.

That came after the right-back had played the full 90 minutes during the goalless draw against Turkey last week in Craig Bellamy’s first game in charge.

Elsewhere, Lyle Foster scored South Africa’s opening goal during their 2-2 draw against Uganda in their AFCON qualifier. A few days later, the striker played 86 minutes as Bafana Bafana sealed a dramatic late 3-2 win against South Sudan.

Also in AFCON qualifying, summer signing Andreas Hountondji came off the bench during Benin’s 3-0 defeat to Nigeria, but he remained an unused substitute during their 2-1 win against Libya on Tuesday night.

CURITIBA, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 06: Andre of Brazil and Jeremy Sarmiento of Ecuador battle for the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Ecuador at Couto Pereira Stadium on September 06, 2024 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images)

Loanee Jeremy Sarmiento earned his 22nd cap for Ecuador during a 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Brazil, before remaining on the bench for their 1-0 win against Peru.

James Trafford kept a clean sheet as England’s Under-21s were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland last week.

Zeki Amdouni, meanwhile, came off the bench during Switzerland’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark before scoring in a 4-1 defeat to Spain.

The 23-year-old will now turn his attention to making his debut for new loan club Benfica in the Portuguese league.