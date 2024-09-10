Burnley handed major boost as starlet Luca Koleosho tied down to long-term contract

One of Burnley’s brightest young assets has been tied down to a long-term contract.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have announced that Luca Koleosho has signed a new five-year deal that will keep him with the club until 2029.

The winger, the subject of transfer speculation this summer, becomes the second Burnley player to agree new terms this week after Josh Cullen also extended his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To sign a new deal and be with the guys for another long period of time feels amazing,” Koleosho said of his new deal in an interview with Clarets+.

"The locker room, the people around us, the staff, we all gel together. It’s just a very positive environment.

"Every morning, we come in and we’re excited just to get to work because of the people around us.

"I’ve seen how we’re working and what we’re working towards. I’m just excited to be a part of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Luca Koleosho of Burnley battles for possession with Yakou Meite and Manolis Siopis of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Koleosho made the move to East Lancashire last summer from Spanish side Espanyol for a rumoured £2.6m fee, plus add-ons, agreeing a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old made an instant impact, impressing during the early months of the Premier League season, making 15 appearances before suffering a serious knee injury in December 2023 during a game against Wolves.

The Italian Under-21 international, who was forced to undergo surgery at the time, has since returned, making three appearances at the start of the 2024/25 Championship season. He also scored in the 5-0 rout of Cardiff City.

"It was tough [suffering the injury last season] because it was new for me to go through surgery and go through the rehabilitation process,” Koleosho added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Me having to deal with that and having the patience to take it step by step? The club were amazing with me.

"They were with me every step of the way and I needed that to be in the position I’m in now, where I can play 90 minutes and feel as good as I was last season.

"Now I’m excited to get to work right away against Leeds, try and come out with the win and then we can celebrate my birthday on Sunday.”