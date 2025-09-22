Fundraiser set up following tragic death of former Burnley Women boss Matt Beard

A crowdfunder has been set up to raise funds for the family of former Burnley manager Matt Beard.

Tributes have flooded in since it was announced the 47-year-old had tragically passed away on Saturday.

A fundraiser has now been launched to help with the funeral costs, as well as the cost of living.

At the time of writing, almost £10,000 has been raised, smashing the initial target of £5,000. Former England captain Casey Stoney is among those to donate.

To donate, click here.

“On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the wonderful and much loved football manager Matt Beard suddenly lost his life,” the fundraiser states.

“While Matt's wife Debbie and children, Harry and Ellie, attempt to navigate the shock of this heartbreaking tragedy, we wanted to help Debbie with the immediate stress of funeral fees and the cost of living.

Beard pictured after being appointed the new boss of Burnley Women back in June. Picture: Burnley Women

“All donations will go directly to Matt's family, helping them to cover essential costs during this incredibly difficult time.”

Both Burnley Women and Liverpool Women postponed their games on Sunday following the shocking news of Beard’s death.

Beard was appointed boss of Burnley Women in June, only to depart just two games into the new season – just 68 days into his reign.

The club said Beard has been placed on three month’s gardening leave with immediate effect.

It was subsequently reported in the national media that Beard had offered to tender his resignation so he could speak to Leicester City.

Beard’s arrival during the summer came after the previous permanent boss, Rebecca Sawiuk, had left the club by mutual consent in March after an underwhelming campaign.

The Clarets paid tribute to Beard on Saturday night, writing: “It is with sadness that Burnley Football Club can confirm Matt Beard has passed away, at the age of 47.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends.”

Beard enjoyed a long managerial career in the women’s game, first taking charge of Millwall Lionesses in 2008 and then moving to Chelsea Ladies in 2009.

He first joined Liverpool in 2012 and spent three years on Merseyside before joining Boston Breakers in the United States. He returned to England to coach West Ham United Women in 2018 and was then interim boss at Bristol City.

He returned to Liverpool in 2021 before leaving his post back in February.