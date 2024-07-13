Former Burnley man returns from 12-month stint in the States to join League One outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Burnley man Scott Arfield has returned from the States to sign for League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The 35-year-old has spent the last year with MLS side Charlotte FC, where he once again linked up with former Clarets teammate Ashley Westwood.

The experienced midfielder has come back to the North West though to pen a one-year deal with Ian Evatt’s men, with the option of a further 12 months.

“I had an amazing time over there and I'm so glad that I did it,” Arfield told Bolton’s official website.

“I had different options when I made the move from Scotland over to America, but I just felt I needed the pressure. I think I'm a player that needs that expectation. Being at a club like Rangers it's a necessity and drawing games is not good enough, never mind losing them.

“I felt that when you go over there, although the lifestyle and everything around it was absolutely magnificent, I felt as if there was something still missing in terms of this, so it certainly brings me back to it at a club of this size - knowing how many people come to home games and travel.

“I'm that sort of player. I feel after that year away - although I loved it - that's what's really brought me back here and hopefully I can repay everyone.”

Arfield previously enjoyed a five-year spell at Turf Moor where he played under Sean Dyche in the Premier League. He was also part of two promotion-winning sides.