Ex-Burnley midfielder reunites with former Clarets teammate following Rangers exit

There the 34-year-old will reunite with former Clarets teammate Ashley Westwood, who made the move to North Carolina in January.

The move comes after the Canadian international left Rangers following the expiry of his contract at Ibrox at the end of last season.

Arfield, who spent five years with the Scottish giants, has signed an initial one-year contract with Charlotte, with the option of a further year.

He previously enjoyed a five-year spell at Turf Moor where he played under Sean Dyche in the Premier League.

“We’re delighted to be signing a midfielder of Scott’s calibre who joins Charlotte FC after a decorated career in Scotland and England,” Charlotte’s sporting director Zoran Krneta said.

“He’s featured over 100 times for four different clubs which speaks to the quality and consistency Scott has shown throughout his playing career.

Arfield has penned an initial one-year deal. Picture: Charlotte FC

“He brings a wealth of leadership experience in big matches to our dressing room, including three promotion-winning seasons in England, two trophies with Rangers and a run to a European final.

“Scott is excited to join our club for the next part of his career, and we look forward to him debuting for Charlotte FC following the opening of the secondary transfer window.”

As it stands, Charlotte sit 10th in MLS' Eastern Conference, having won six and lost eight of their opening 18 matches.

Both Arfield and Westwood could come up against Lionel Messi later this season when Charlotte take on Inter Miami on October 21.

Westwood recently opened up about his move Stateside after ending his six-year stay with the Clarets in January.

The midfielder admitted he had considered retirement after suffering a serious injury, but the move has given his career a new lease of life.

“It's always been something we talked about as a family," Westwood said.

"Then my injury back in England was a bad one. I'll be honest, I was close to retiring. It was close, I didn't think I'd come back but then I got an opportunity here.

