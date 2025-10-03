Former Burnley man pondering retirement after failing to secure summer move

Former Burnley man Jeff Hendrick is considering calling it a day, aged just 33.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was left without a club after ending his short-term spell with Derby County at the end of last season.

Fellow ex-Claret Erik Pieters was also released by the Rams during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Republic of Ireland international, who played for Burnley between 2016 and 2020, has since had interest in his services, but none that have persuaded him to sign on the dotted line.

"I'm still not too old," he told Virgin Media Sport. “[But] I think I’m done.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"I made the decision with the teams that have been interested with me. They didn't suit me or my family life and I'm at the age where you want something that's a bit exciting to carry on enjoying playing, but that didn't come up at the moment so I'm just spending more time with my kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrick in action for Derby back in April (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I lived the dream for so long, but I missed out on a lot of things as well, but for me, you have to weigh up both options and see what is best suited for me and my family life.

"Unfortunately, where I'm living, there are a lot of top teams in the Premier League who are in my vicinity, and they don't want me."

Hendrick also began his career with Derby, making 214 appearances before signing for Burnley for a club record £10.5m fee.

The midfielder made over 100 appearances during his time at Turf Moor, scoring nine times, before making the move to Newcastle United four years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He failed to hold down a place at St James’ Park and was subsequently loaned out to QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, before making his return to Pride Park.

Your next Burnley FC read: World Cup qualification thrown into jeopardy for South Africa and Burnley's Lyle Foster