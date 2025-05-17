Former Burnley pair among eight players released by Championship survivors

Former Burnley duo Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick have been released by Championship survivors Derby County.

The pair both joined the Rams on short-term deals until the end of the season as John Eustace’s side battled an injury crisis.

Pieters signed a deal at the end of March following a successful trial period at Pride Park. The left-back had been without a club since leaving Luton Town during the January transfer window.

The 36-year-old made just one appearance for Derby, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute during their final day goalless draw against Stoke City.

The result was enough to secure Derby’s Championship status, finishing the season in 19th place, just one point above the dropzone.

Hendrick, meanwhile, failed to make a single appearance for the Rams despite penning a short-term deal at the start of March.

It was a return to the East Midlands for the midfielder, who began his career with the Rams and played 214 games before moving to Burnley in 2016.

Jeff Hendrick, right, is one of eight players to be released by Derby (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Pieters and Hendrick are two of eight players to be released by Derby as they look to push on and consolidate themselves in the Championship.

Tom Barkhuizen, Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Rohan Luthra, Kemar Roofe and Conor Washington have also been moved on.

Craig Forsyth and Liam Thompson are also out of contract, but the club remains in talks with them over extending their stays.

Loanees Harrison Armstrong, Marcus Harness, David Ozoh, Nat Phillips and Jerry Yates are all returning to their parent clubs following their spells at Pride Park.