Former Burnley man claims sixth managerial promotion in dramatic fashion

A dramatic extra-time comeback has seen former Burnley man Micky Mellon claim a sixth managerial promotion.

Mellon’s Oldham Athletic side were trailing 2-1 as they entered into the second-half of extra-time in their their National League play-off final against Southend United.

But two goals in the space of two minutes clinched a remarkable turnaround as Oldham won 3-2 to seal promotion to League Two in front of a record 52,115 crowd.

The dramatic win clinches Oldham’s return to the EFL after a seven-year absence. It’s also a first promotion for the club since 1991.

For Mellon, meanwhile, it adds yet another promotion to his CV, having also overseen success with Fleetwood Town twice, Tranmere Rovers twice and Shrewsbury Town.

He told DAZN at the full-time whistle: “Oh man, I’m speechless. Football, this is what it’s all about if you’re on the winning side.

"I’m elated, look at these guys [the fans]. They’ve been through so much.

Mellon celebrates at full-time after his Oldham side came from behind to beat Southend (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"My players were unbelievable and I am absolutely over the moon.

"You always believe you might get something but the time was running out. We had to be good in a couple of moments and we manage to go and get the winner. What a day. This day will never leave you, never.”

It comes after Oldham finished the regular season in fifth place. The Latics had to beat third-placed York City, who finished 23 points ahead of them, to reach the Wembley final.

The 53-year-old, whose son Michael plays in Burnley’s academy, scored five times in 85 appearances for the Clarets as a midfielder between 1999 and 2001.