Burnley linked with former Birmingham City man as summer transfer window opens

Burnley have identified former Birmingham City man Jordan James as a potential replacement for Josh Brownhill should the club captain move on.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Clarets have shortlisted the Stade-Rennais midfielder as a potential summer transfer target.

The 20-year-old has made 24 appearances in France this season, scoring once, following his move from Birmingham City for a fee that could eventually reach £8m with add-ons.

The midfielder, who has been capped 18 times by Wales, made 104 appearances during his three seasons with Birmingham, scoring 10 times.

Burnley fans are waiting with baited breath for news on Brownhill, who has yet to confirm what his future holds.

The 29-year-old, who scored a remarkable 18 goals as Burnley won automatic promotion from the Championship last season, could leave for free with his current deal about to end.

Scott Parker’s side are understandably keen to keep Brownhill at Turf Moor for the foreseeable future, but the skipper will have plenty of suitors.

Jordan James, left, in action for Rennes against Strasbourg (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

James isn’t the only player to be linked with Burnley in recent days, with the Clarets also said to be keeping an eye on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Çaki.

Monaco are also said to hold an interest, but French publication L’Equipe suggest the Clarets are ahead in the race.

It comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of current number one James Trafford, who has been liked by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United for the past 12 months or so.

The 22-year-old has just completed a record-breaking season, where he kept 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets and conceded just 16 league goals.

As for Çaki, he’s a Turkish international who has been capped 31 times by his country. He kept 18 clean sheets for Trabzonspor this season, conceding 52 goals.

As of today, the summer transfer window is now open, although with one major caveat. Due to the FIFA Club World Cup, the window will essentially be split into two parts.

The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1.