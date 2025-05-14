How transfer window deadline change will impact Burnley as authorities agree on new time

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley fans will be spared late night drama on the final day of the summer transfer window this year.
placeholder image
The deadline is being brought forward from 11pm according to the Daily Mail. Business will instead end at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

An earlier finish is designed to ensure a more normal working pattern for those involved in last-day transfers.

Those who work on the admin side at clubs can often end up working well beyond midnight. Clubs can complete transfers up to two hours after deadline if a “deal sheet” – confirming that a deal for a player has been agreed – has been submitted.

It’s expected that other leagues in Europe will also follow suit.

It means there will be no repeat of the transfer window the last time Burnley were preparing to line up in the Premier League, when Mike Tresor’s signing wasn’t announced until after the deadline.

It’s not the only change to the transfer window this year. Due to the FIFA Club World Cup, the window will essentially be split into two parts.

General view of the Premier League ball plinth holding the Nike Flight 2024 winter match ball prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
General view of the Premier League ball plinth holding the Nike Flight 2024 winter match ball prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1.

The Premier League’s decision appeared inevitable after FIFA announced an interim transfer window for club’s competing at the Club World Club last October.

FIFA’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins in the United States on June 14.

However, several top flight sides were unhappy at the prospect of being shut out of the transfer market and wanted the domestic window to open earlier so they were not at a disadvantage. That has now been agreed after a Premier League meeting.

Last year the summer transfer window was open between June 14 and August 30.

