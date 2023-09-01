Done deal! Burnley beat transfer deadline to sign assist king Mike Tresor

Burnley have beaten the transfer deadline to capture assist king Mike Tresor ahead of tonight’s 11pm cut-off.

The 24-year-old joins on an initial loan deal from Belgian side KRC Genk, but reports suggest the Clarets also have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

A creative attacking midfielder, Tresor has scored nine goals for Genk over the last two seasons while registering an incredible 33 assists.

Arriving on the dot at 11pm, Tresor is the club’s one and only capture on deadline day, with a move for last season’s loan star from Chelsea Ian Maatsen not coming off.

The Clarets have, however, been busy this summer, making 12 new signings in total, while Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi have seen their loan deals from last season made permanent.

As for Tresor, he’s delighted to seal his move to the Premier League.

“I’m feeling happy, really happy. Deadline day but really happy to be here finally,” he told the club’s official website.

Genk's Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye celebrates after scoring during a soccer game between Belgian KRC Genk and Swiss Servette FC, Wednesday 02 August 2023 in Genk, the first leg of the second qualifying round for the UEFA Champions League competition. BELGA PHOTO JOHAN EYCKENS (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“The project and of course the vision of the coach here, I had a long discussion with the coach so that convinced me at the end as well to make the decision.

“I can’t wait to join the group. I’m excited to see the team play and hopefully after, join them on the field.”

Having come through the youth ranks at Anderlecht, Tresor made his senior debut with NEC in 2018.

A year later, following a successful loan spell, the Belgian linked up with Willem II on a permanent basis.

After one season with the Dutch outfit, Tresor was lured to Genk where he’s spent the last two seasons.

He’s made four appearances for Genk so far this season, scoring once in their Champions League qualifier against Servette.

A regular for Belgium’s youth sides, Tresor made his debut for the senior side back in June during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Austria, before earning his second cap three days later against Estonia.