How Burnley coach Charlie Adam was instrumental in setting up Marcel Lewis’ loan move to Dundee

The 21-year-old has joined the SPL side on loan, where he will remain until January.

Ex-Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City star Charlie Adam, now an academy coach at Burnley who also works as loans manager, was instrumental in orchestrating Lewis’ move to his hometown club.

“I’m delighted to be here at Dundee and I am really looking forward to getting started,” Lewis said of his move.

“I had my first training session today and met everyone and it’s a great group and I am excited to get started.

“Charlie Adam at Burnley gave me a phone call and said I was coming up to Dundee which I was over the moon about. Charlie told me that the club is a great place to be with great players and a really good set-up.

“I want to get as many games as I can and pitch in with goals and assists to help the team.”

Lewis has been a mainstay in Burnley’s Under-21 side since signing for the club during the 2022 summer transfer window.

At the time he agreed a two-year professional deal after making the move from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The midfielder has regularly trained with the senior squad and even made a sub appearance in the first-team’s Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town last season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said, “Marcel is a young player that was brought to our attention, he has been at Chelsea and spent time in Belgium.

“He is a very productive attacking player who likes to drive at defenders. He is also a technically gifted footballer, who has real ability on the ball and will help us be creative in that final third.

“He has been recommended by Jody Morris and Charlie Adam as an extremely creative player and has been brought in to enhance an already strong squad.