The 20-year-old will link up with the Clarets’ U21 squad, following his move from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lewis states he is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates.

He said: “Once I knew that Burnley were interested, there was no doubt that I wanted the transfer to happen.

Marcel Lewis has joined Burnley (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now it has all been completed, I’m buzzing to get going. I’ve seen what the club is all about since the start of this season, and add that into the size of it as one which had been a mainstay in the Premier League over the last few years, it’s exciting for me to be here.

“I’ve got good experience in the academy setup from my time at Chelsea, and now I’m back involved in them, I hope I can bring a bit of previous experience to the U21 team.”

Lewis began his youth career with Cambridge United, before joining Chelsea’s academy in 2016, earning a scholarship at Stamford Bridge two years later.

During his time with the Blues, he won the U18 Southern Premier League & FA Youth Cup in 2017/18, finishing as the top scorer in the latter.

He made the move to Belgium in 2021, but returned to England last year for a loan spell with Accrington Stanley.