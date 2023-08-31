News you can trust since 1877
Ekdal, Vitinho & Ramsey: Vincent Kompany provides fresh Burnley injury update ahead of Tottenham clash

Vincent Kompany has revealed the injury Hjalmar Ekdal suffered during Burnley’s Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest isn’t as bad as first feared.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:41 BST
The defender had to be stretchered off the field at the City Ground having been administered oxygen following a coming together in the Burnley box.

Speaking post-match, Kompany suggested it was a knee injury for the Swede and he claimed “it could be bad”.

Providing a fresh update this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s return to league action against Tottenham, the Burnley boss was able to offer a more positive update.

The Belgian also addressed the condition of Aaron Ramsey, who was another player forced off during Burnley’s 1-0 second round win.

“There was a little bit of a cost to this game and I think a number of players are not going to be available for Saturday, that’s fair to say,” Kompany said.

“The key thing is we avoided the extremely severe injuries. We feared for some of them, especially Ekdal, that it could be severe but in the end it’s just going to be a normal rehab.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley is stretchered off by medical staff having picked up an injury during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley is stretchered off by medical staff having picked up an injury during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
“It rules him out for the weekend though, of course.”

Vitinho, meanwhile, was also withdrawn but as yet, there’s no news on the defender’s condition.

“Vitinho we’re still assessing as we speak, so we will see,” Kompany said.

The Clarets will be without Anass Zaroury once again on Saturday as the winger serves the third and final game of his three-match ban for the red card he was shown against Manchester City.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi both remain sidelined with injuries, while Darko Churlinov is still unavailable due to his summer health scare.

