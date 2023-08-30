The defender had to be given oxygen on the pitch following a coming together in the Burnley box before being stretchered off the pitch.

Ekdal was one of three players to be withdrawn with knocks, with Vitinho and Aaron Ramsay also forced to come off during the last-gasp 1-0 win, which sets up a third round tie away to Salford City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One I think will be bad,” Kompany said on the triple injury blow. “I’ll take any positive news on that.

“In terms of Vitinho we hope it’s not too bad. Just watching the images, it looks knee for both but there are different degrees and it could just be a little bit of a strain for someone.

“For Ekdal, we hope it’s not going to be too bad. I think he was in a lot of pain [which is why he needed oxygen].

“I’m not a doctor, but from my gut feeling sometimes having a lot of pain can be a good sign as well. If everything is ripped off the bone you don’t feel anything. Athletes know.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: An animated Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, instructs his players during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany added: “I really hope it’s not too bad, but there was a cost to this game for sure.

“It just seemed to be one of those moments, Aaron Ramsey having to come off as well. I’ll have to speak with the doctors, I don’t know. It’s just one of those games.”

Zeki Amdouni was Burnley’s hero, scoring the winner in the 90th minute to help the Clarets register their first win of the season.

“Based on the performance we are pleased to get what we deserved in terms of the result and a clean sheet,” Kompany added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a good win for the lads and it takes us to another round. Our fans will be looking forward to who we face next.

“I thought we were decent on the second balls, we were decent in the duels and we were able to cause a lot of damage when we pressed.