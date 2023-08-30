News you can trust since 1877
Burnley players dominate PFA Championship team of the year alongside Luton Town, Middlesbrough & Sheffield United men - gallery

Burnley players dominated the PFA’s Championship team of the year, which was announced at a swanky awards’ evening last night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Five members of Vincent Kompany’s title-winning squad are represented after the Clarets returned to the Premier League in style, amassing 101 points and losing just three league games all season.

Players from Luton Town and Sheffield United, the two other sides to join them in the top flight this season, have two players apiece, while individuals from Coventry City and Middlesbrough are also included.

Here’s the PFA’s XI in full:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

1. Simply the best

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy with teammates after victory against Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Burnley

2. GK - Arijanet Muric

Burnley Photo: Matt McNulty

Burnley

3. RB - Connor Roberts

Burnley Photo: Stu Forster

Sheffield United

4. CB - Anel Ahmedhodzic

Sheffield United Photo: George Wood

