Burnley players dominate PFA Championship team of the year alongside Luton Town, Middlesbrough & Sheffield United men - gallery
Burnley players dominated the PFA’s Championship team of the year, which was announced at a swanky awards’ evening last night.
Five members of Vincent Kompany’s title-winning squad are represented after the Clarets returned to the Premier League in style, amassing 101 points and losing just three league games all season.
Players from Luton Town and Sheffield United, the two other sides to join them in the top flight this season, have two players apiece, while individuals from Coventry City and Middlesbrough are also included.
Here’s the PFA’s XI in full:
