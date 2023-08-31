‘Got what we deserved’: Steve Cooper offers frank verdict on Nottingham Forest’s cup defeat to Burnley
The Clarets sealed their spot in the third round of the competition, setting up a trip to Salford City, thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s dramatic 90th-minute winner.
In the process Burnley recorded their first victory of the season ahead of Saturday’s league clash against Tottenham.
While it was a game short on clear-cut chances, it was Vincent Kompany’s side who enjoyed the superior possession and control of proceedings.
While expressing disappointment with his side’s display, Cooper had no complaints with the end result at the City Ground.
“We got what we deserved, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “We were second best.
“We can look into the real detail of performance but you’ve got to start with the basics and we were second best.
“Technically we were so poor and when you do that you’re never going to look a dangerous team or create chances and that ended up being the case.
“I didn’t think we were going to concede in the game, there was never any threat on our goal. But at the same time when we kept giving the ball away like we did and we didn’t show any rhythm in our game, you’re not going to create chances and that’s how it unfolded.
“We didn’t cover ourselves in glory for the goal and we end up losing the game.
“As I’ve just told the boys, we fell short with our individual performances. Well short.”