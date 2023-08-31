News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

‘Got what we deserved’: Steve Cooper offers frank verdict on Nottingham Forest’s cup defeat to Burnley

An honest Steve Cooper thought his Nottingham Forest side got exactly what they deserved in being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Read More
Burnley players dominate PFA Championship team of the year alongside Luton Town,...

The Clarets sealed their spot in the third round of the competition, setting up a trip to Salford City, thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s dramatic 90th-minute winner.

In the process Burnley recorded their first victory of the season ahead of Saturday’s league clash against Tottenham.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While it was a game short on clear-cut chances, it was Vincent Kompany’s side who enjoyed the superior possession and control of proceedings.

While expressing disappointment with his side’s display, Cooper had no complaints with the end result at the City Ground.

“We got what we deserved, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “We were second best.

“We can look into the real detail of performance but you’ve got to start with the basics and we were second best.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, applauds the fans at full-time following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, applauds the fans at full-time following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Steve Cooper, Manager of Nottingham Forest, applauds the fans at full-time following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Technically we were so poor and when you do that you’re never going to look a dangerous team or create chances and that ended up being the case.

“I didn’t think we were going to concede in the game, there was never any threat on our goal. But at the same time when we kept giving the ball away like we did and we didn’t show any rhythm in our game, you’re not going to create chances and that’s how it unfolded.

“We didn’t cover ourselves in glory for the goal and we end up losing the game.

“As I’ve just told the boys, we fell short with our individual performances. Well short.”

Related topics:Steve CooperNottingham ForestBurnleyTottenham