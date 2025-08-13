Former Burnley goalkeeper shipped out on loan just a year on from Turf Moor departure

Former Burnley goalkeeper Aro Muric has been shipped out on loan after a difficult first year with Ipswich Town.

The Kosovan international left Turf Moor this time last summer after the Clarets had just been relegated from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old joined the then newly-promoted Tractor Boys in an initial £10m deal, but suffered a challenging season in Suffolk.

Despite starting the campaign as Kieran McKenna’s number one, he lost his place midway through the season after making a number of high-profile gaffes.

When his replacement Christian Walton subsequently picked up an injury, Ipswich moved to sign Alex Palmer from West Brom rather than re-instating Muric.

With three years still left to run on his contract at Portman, Muric has now been shipped out on loan to Sassuolo.

It's been reported in Italy that the Serie A side have an option to buy at €10m (£8.7m).

Muric played a key role in his debut season with the Clarets following his £3m move from Manchester City in 2022

He made 41 Championship appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the title and was named in the division’s team of the season.

James Trafford controversially took his number one spot in the Premier League, before eventually reclaiming his jersey when Trafford was dropped in March.

The stopper started the final 10 games of the Premier League, making two high-profile errors in back-to-back games against Everton and Brighton.