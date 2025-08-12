Tottenham star axed for Super Cup clash over disciplinary reasons days out from Burnley opener

Yves Bissouma could miss Tottenham’s season opener with Burnley on Saturday due to disciplinary reasons.
Spurs boss Thomas Frank has confirmed the midfielder has not travelled to Italy for their Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Last season’s Europa League winners take on the Champions League winners at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, just three days out from Saturday’s Premier League opener against Scott Parker’s side.

“Bissouma has not travelled with the team because of disciplinary reasons,” Frank said in a press conference on Tuesday evening.

When pressed for more information, the new Spurs boss added: “He's been late several times and now this time the latest time was one too many.

"With everything you need to give your players a lot of love. There need to be demands and consequences and this time there was a consequence."

Elsewhere, Dominic Solanke – who has missed much of pre-season with an ankle injury – has travelled with the squad for Wednesday’s Super Cup fixture and could be available.

Yves Bissouma has been left at home for Tottenham's Super Cup clash against PSG (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)placeholder image
Yves Bissouma has been left at home for Tottenham's Super Cup clash against PSG (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Destiny Udogie, however, is a doubt having barely featured this summer as a result of a knee issue. Dejan Kulusevski remains sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on his knee back in May.

