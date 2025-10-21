Former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany handed new long-term Bayern Munich contract

Former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been handed a new long-term contract at Bayern Munich.

The 39-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2027, will now remain with the German giants until 2029.

It’s a reward for an impressive start to his Bayern career, having won the Bundesliga in his first season in charge.

Bayern continue to lead the way this season too, having won all seven of their league games to date. They also sit top of the Champions League group table with two wins from two.

“I’m grateful, honoured and would like to thank FC Bayern for the trust and the working environment they’ve given me from day one,” Kompany said of his new contract.

"It feels like I’ve been here a lot longer and that I know the club well. It’s been a great experience so far.

Kompany's Bayern side have won all seven of their Bundesliga games (Photo by ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

"We’ve started on a wonderful journey. Let’s keep working hard and celebrate much more success.”

Kompany made the surprise move to Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season after suffering relegation with the Clarets with just 24 points.

That was in stark contrast to Kompany’s first year at the held at Turf Moor, where Burnley stormed to the Championship title with 101 points.

