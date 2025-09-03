Former Burnley and England goalkeeper weighs in on James Trafford's Man City future

Joe Hart has backed former Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to have a long and successful career at Manchester City – despite the deadline day arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has started the season as Pep Guardiola’s number one goalkeeper following his summer move from Burnley.

But with Ederson departing to join Fenerbahce, City have quickly swooped to bring in Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m fee – putting Trafford’s number one spot in jeopardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hart, who played for both Burnley and City, believes Trafford still has a bright future at the Etihad, although he might have to bide his time.

"I know how you feel Gianluigi, mate, because he’s capable with his feet,” he told BBC Radio 5Live’s Monday Night Club.

"He’s more than capable. I’ve watched him play under pressure, I’ve watched him play for Italy. I’ve watched him play the whole way up from 16 years old at AC Milan. There’s a man, well a boy, who could hold his nerve.

"He goes all the way through and then he’s gone into PSG and won them their first Champions League trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford appears to have lost his number one spot at Man City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"But look, I’m a big James Trafford fan. I’m really pleased for how he’s done and him coming back to Manchester City, I think it’s a really positive move.

"But why would you not sign Donnarumma and have him as part of your system as someone who can win you games? He’s absolutely humongous in goal, making top, top saves at the top level. ”When it comes to James Trafford, Pep Guardiola is in such a zone right now where maybe he thought he would just continue winning the Premier League and maybe he’d win last year and move out.

"I think he’s ruthless now and he wants someone in there who he knows is world class. James Trafford has potential, but I think they will nurse that and respect that, but he might not get what he wanted out of this season. But I still think he’ll have a Manchester City future, for sure.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish