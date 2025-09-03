Former Burnley and England goalkeeper weighs in on James Trafford's Man City future
The 22-year-old has started the season as Pep Guardiola’s number one goalkeeper following his summer move from Burnley.
But with Ederson departing to join Fenerbahce, City have quickly swooped to bring in Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m fee – putting Trafford’s number one spot in jeopardy.
But Hart, who played for both Burnley and City, believes Trafford still has a bright future at the Etihad, although he might have to bide his time.
"I know how you feel Gianluigi, mate, because he’s capable with his feet,” he told BBC Radio 5Live’s Monday Night Club.
"He’s more than capable. I’ve watched him play under pressure, I’ve watched him play for Italy. I’ve watched him play the whole way up from 16 years old at AC Milan. There’s a man, well a boy, who could hold his nerve.
"He goes all the way through and then he’s gone into PSG and won them their first Champions League trophy.
"But look, I’m a big James Trafford fan. I’m really pleased for how he’s done and him coming back to Manchester City, I think it’s a really positive move.
"But why would you not sign Donnarumma and have him as part of your system as someone who can win you games? He’s absolutely humongous in goal, making top, top saves at the top level. ”When it comes to James Trafford, Pep Guardiola is in such a zone right now where maybe he thought he would just continue winning the Premier League and maybe he’d win last year and move out.
"I think he’s ruthless now and he wants someone in there who he knows is world class. James Trafford has potential, but I think they will nurse that and respect that, but he might not get what he wanted out of this season. But I still think he’ll have a Manchester City future, for sure.”
