Ex-Burnley boss among early favourites for Nottingham Forest vacancy after Nuno Espirito Santo sacking
Just three games into the new season, the Reds have opted to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo.
It comes just months on from the Portuguese boss signing a new long-term contract after guiding the club to European qualification.
But the 51-year-old recently revealed his relationship with co-owner Evangelos Marinakis was "not the same", while it’s been widely reported that Espirito Santo has not been happy with Forest’s summer transfer business.
Forest released a statement at 12.15am on Tuesday that read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach.
"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.
"As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey."
Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been installed as the early favourite with the bookies.
But Jose Mourinho, recently axed by Fenerbahce, Brendan Rodgers, Oliver Glasner and ex-Clarets boss Sean Dyche are also fancied.
The Clarets host Forest at Turf Moor on Saturday, September 20, following on from their game against reigning champions Liverpool after the international break.
Your next Burnley FC read: 'I could have died': Ex-Burnley man Samuel Bastien opens up on serious health scare