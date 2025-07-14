Everything you need to know about Burnley's pre-season training camp in Portugal
The Clarets are continuing their preparations this week by partaking in a warm-weather training camp in Quinta do Lago, in Portugal’s Algarve.
Scott Parker and his squad flew out to Faro on Sunday to settle into their new surrounding, where they will remain until next weekend.
The players, who kicked off their week of work with some cycling yesterday evening, now face double training sessions throughout the week.
It comes after the Clarets kicked off their summer friendlies with a 1-0 win over League Two side Fleetwood Town on Saturday. Marcus Edwards scored the winning goalin the behind-closed-doors outing at the club’s Gawthorpe training base.
The big positive for Burnley was the long-awaited and emotional return of Jordan Beyer, playing his first football in 19 months.
The German defender, who got 20 minutes under his belt as a second-half substitute, has been out of action with a serious injury since December 2023.
Upon their return from Portugal, manager Scott Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.
Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9, before the season gets underway away to Tottenham the following week.
Pre-season schedule
July 13-20 – pre-season training camp in Portugal
July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm
August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off
August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off
August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham
