Dermot Gallagher discusses awarding of Wolves' controversial penalty against Burnley

Burnley were left hard done by after what they felt was a soft penalty awarding during their weekend win against Wolves.

Behind by two goals, Vitor Pereira’s side were gifted a route back into the game on Sunday after referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot just before half-time.

Clarets skipper Josh Cullen was the man penalised, adjudged to have kicked the back of Santiago Bueno’s foot as he attempted to clear a cross into the Burnley box.

There weren’t many appeals for the penalty and there seemed to be a little surprise and confusion inside Molineux when Harrington eventually pointed to the spot.

Discussing the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, former ref Dermot Gallagher compared the awarding to that seen in the Brentford v Liverpool game on Saturday.

The Bees were initially awarded a free-kick for Virgil van Dijk’s challenge on Dango Ouattara, only for it to be upgraded to a penalty after a VAR review found the foul to have taken place on the line of the penalty area.

Josh Cullen remonstrates with referee Tony Harrington after the penalty is awarded (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"It is the same tackle,” Gallagher said.

"van Dijk caught the side of Dango Ouattara's foot, the same happens here with Bueno, the defender catches the side of his foot and the referee [Tony Harrington] gives a penalty, they are identical situations for me.”

What did Scott Parker say about the penalty?

“I thought it was a bit harsh, to be honest with you,” Parker said afterwards.

“Even the second, I don't think I'm clutching, but I felt like it was a foul on Axel [Tuanzebe]. Axel clears the ball and the attacker just runs straight into him.

“The penalty looked a little bit harsh. I felt like Josh got the ball. I've only really seen it really quickly and there was water on the laptop, so maybe I'm wrong, but that's how it felt to me.”

