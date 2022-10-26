Dean Smith reflects on Norwich's defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor
Dean Smith believes his Norwich side put on a “spirited show” in their 1-0 defeat away to Burnley.
Jay Rodriguez scored a late penalty past Angus Gunn in the 80th minute to give the Clarets all three points at Turf Moor.
Smith remained pleased with the performance from his players, including 20-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson, who made his league debut, partnering Grant Hanley in the centre of defence.
He said: “I thought he (Tomkinson) was excellent, it’s not an easy place to come, especially against a team playing well, unbeaten at the moment and I thought he stood up to everything today.
“I would love to come here with a full-strength team. I think it would be a crackerjack of a game.
“We have four games left until the break, and what we need to do is rack up some points and recover those on the injured list, ready for the second half of the season.”