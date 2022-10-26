Jay Rodriguez scored a late penalty past Angus Gunn in the 80th minute to give the Clarets all three points at Turf Moor.

Smith remained pleased with the performance from his players, including 20-year-old Jonathan Tomkinson, who made his league debut, partnering Grant Hanley in the centre of defence.

He said: “I thought he (Tomkinson) was excellent, it’s not an easy place to come, especially against a team playing well, unbeaten at the moment and I thought he stood up to everything today.

Dean Smith (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I would love to come here with a full-strength team. I think it would be a crackerjack of a game.