Date confirmed for Burnley's home kit reveal ahead following social media tease

Burnley fans don’t have long to wait for this season’s home kit launch.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets will adorn new jerseys for the 2025/26 season as Scott Parker’s men gear up for their Premier League return.

The club’s social media pages released a teaser on Sunday night with a clip of nearby Pendle Hill with the date 02.07.2025 written over it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The logo of Castore, who also manufactured last season’s kits, then features alongside the Clarets crest.

Burnley then confirmed via its official website that this is when the big reveal will take place.

“The Clarets Store will be closed on Tuesday, July 1 from 1pm in preparation of the 2025/26 home kit launch on Wednesday, July 2,” the club said.

“The store will reopen on Wednesday. Our online shop is unaffected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of Burnley's new kit comes off the back of last season's promotion back to the Premier League (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s expected the first-team shirt will again be sponsored by 96.com despite recent headlines.

In May, the betting firm mysteriously shut down after white label gambling operator TGP Europe – the company behind 96.com – left the market following regulatory action.

TGP Europe surrendered its licence after being fined £3.3m for “failing to properly vet business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

However, a year is still remaining on Burnley’s deal with 96.com after announcing the firm had come on board as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second season running a betting firm had adorned the front of both the men’s and women’s first-team kits, replacing the 2023/24 sponsor W88.

Recent signing Max Weiss was pictured wearing the new goalkeeper kit following his reveal and the jersey features the 96.com logo.

Burnley aren’t the only club affected. Newcastle United (Sportsbet.io), Fulham (SBOTOP), Leicester City (BCGame), AFC Bournemouth (bj88), Wolverhampton Wanderers (DEBET) and Hull City (also Sportsbet.io) are also sponsored by TGP Europe.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Sold': Senior Lazio figure makes Loum Tchaouna claim amid Burnley's transfer interest